BCCI forms Special Committee led by Rajeev Shukla on Lodha reforms; includes Sourav Ganguly in seven-member team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was today named in a seven-member committee, headed by senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla, to analyse the few contentious Lodha panel reforms which are being opposed by the Board’s state units. The other members of the panel are TC Mathew (former Kerala Cricket Association president), Naba Bhattacharjee (Meghalaya Cricket Association Secretary), Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association secretary and son of BJP president Amit Shah), BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who will be the convener of the committee. The committee’s mandate is to “identify the few critical points in respect of the said judgement for the General Body of the BCCI to consider before its submission to the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

The decision to form the committee was taken at the BCCI’s Special General Meeting in Mumbai yesterday. “In view of the fact that the next date of hearing (in the Supreme Court) in the matter is fixed for July 14, 2017, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10, 2017, so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalised prior to the above hearing,” said Amitabh Choudhary in a statement. “BCCI acting president CK Khanna will be apprised on a regular basis on the deliberations of the committee and the report shall finally be submitted to him to present it to the General Body,” he said further referring to the acting chief who could not attend the SGM due to personal reasons.

The four contentious Lodha panel recommendations which are delaying the implementation process are a one-state one vote, age cap of for office-bearers, the cooling-off period for office-bearers and the size of the national selection panel. Some of the members of the Special Committee are already performing multiple roles in cricket administration. Ganguly is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal as well as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee which has been entrusted with the task of selecting the India head coach after Anil Kumble’s bitter exit. Shukla, a veteran BCCI official, is also the IPL chairman.