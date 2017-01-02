  3. BCCI chief Anurag Thakur ‘clean bowled’ by SC: Check out the best of Twitter – good, bad, ugly and yes, nasty too

BCCI chief Anurag Thakur ‘clean bowled’ by SC: Check out the best of Twitter – good, bad, ugly and yes, nasty too

The Supreme Court started the new year on a shocking note for cricket fans by announcing the sacking of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and the organisation's secretary Ajay Shirke today.

By: | Published: January 2, 2017 1:21 PM
BCCI chief Anurag Thakur was removed from his post by the Supreme Court today. (Twitter)

The Supreme Court started the new year on a shocking note for cricket fans by announcing the sacking of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and the organisation’s secretary Ajay Shirke today. As the cricketing organisation failed to implement the Lodha Committee’s reforms, Twitter was rife with opinions on the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the ruling. While many hailed Thakur’s removal, others were irked, but, of course, true to Twitter’s nature, most of the tweets were some nasty jokes at the former BCCI chief’s expense. Perhaps the jibe,[email protected] clean bowled by @SupremeCourtFan in #cricket clean up. Had the potential for a long innings, but left it wide open for long,” best summed up the general mood of the social network.

Some of the other best one-liners included, “The best swach bharat abhiyan #AnuragThakur,” “#RunOUT #AnuragThakur This is like winning the #WorldCup,” and, “Ye haath humko de de thakur!”#SupremeCourt #anuragthakur #gabbar.”
Want some more laughs? Check out the other hilarious reactions below:

After the Indian Premier League betting controversy, the Supreme Court formed the Lodha Committee in April 2015 to investigate into the workings of the BCCI, including sealing the retirement age of the BCCI members at 70. What followed was a bitter one-year legal tussle between the BCCI and the Supreme Court with the cricketing authority failing to meet the SC’s deadlines and opposing many of the Lodha reforms. At one point even the ICC was dragged in on the grounds that the SC’s actions amounted to government interference. The battle came to an end with the shocking sacking of the two BCCI members. Will the Supreme Court have any more dynamic rulings in regards to the BCCI? We’ll have to wait and see!

