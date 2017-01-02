BCCI chief Anurag Thakur ‘clean bowled’ by SC: Check out the best of Twitter – good, bad, ugly and yes, nasty too

BCCI chief Anurag Thakur was removed from his post by the Supreme Court today. (Twitter)

The Supreme Court started the new year on a shocking note for cricket fans by announcing the sacking of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and the organisation’s secretary Ajay Shirke today. As the cricketing organisation failed to implement the Lodha Committee’s reforms, Twitter was rife with opinions on the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the ruling. While many hailed Thakur’s removal, others were irked, but, of course, true to Twitter’s nature, most of the tweets were some nasty jokes at the former BCCI chief’s expense. Perhaps the jibe,[email protected] clean bowled by @SupremeCourtFan in #cricket clean up. Had the potential for a long innings, but left it wide open for long,” best summed up the general mood of the social network.

Some of the other best one-liners included, “The best swach bharat abhiyan #AnuragThakur,” “#RunOUT #AnuragThakur This is like winning the #WorldCup,” and, “Ye haath humko de de thakur!”#SupremeCourt #anuragthakur #gabbar.”

Want some more laughs? Check out the other hilarious reactions below:

RT WithCongress “RT arunmsk: Anurag Thakur sacked as BCCI chief ???? 1 Match Zero Runs Zero Wins “Clean Bowled” #scstumpsanuragthakur“ — Sangma (@naimul_84) January 2, 2017

can SC also sack @ianuragthakur ‘s boss and save country… — Suresh INC (@srajendrn) January 2, 2017

Speaking half truth is legacy of @narendramodi and Anurag thakur just following Modi way to succeed#SCstumpsAnuragThakur — Delhi Congress (@WithCongDelhi) January 2, 2017

Is there any single cricketer welcoming the SC move of removing Anurag Thakur from BCCI chairmanship ? Sab ke sab spineless hain! — Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav) January 2, 2017

Looks like Supreme court is keeping itself busy, this 2017… Grand opening, already! #Politics #AnuragThakur #BCCI — WIN GALAXY S7 NOW! (@giveawayfoxida) January 2, 2017

supreme Court want to finish every institutions! even comman man says supreme Court has become banana court. … #AnuragThakur — Sanjaykumar (@Sanjayk56382160) January 2, 2017

What a brilliant start to 2017! The Hon SC SACKS ANURAG Thakur ????????! BCCI TOP BRASS REMOVED #BCCIBouncedOut — Rohan Mitraa (@rohanmitraa) January 2, 2017

.@ianuragthakur clean bowled by supreme court — Sujeet Singh (@sujeetkr31) January 2, 2017

Anurag Thakur perjury: Jhooth bole kauwa kaate — Sunil Arora (@moneybloke) January 2, 2017

Supreme Court gives red card to #AnuragThakur Of BCCI ….all against cricketing norms …!!! — anuraagtrivedi (@anuraagtrivedi) January 2, 2017

@gundug8 @ianuragthakur corrupt bastards end this way abhi Modi ka number ayenga na? — Public Prosecutor (@PublicProsector) January 2, 2017

After the Indian Premier League betting controversy, the Supreme Court formed the Lodha Committee in April 2015 to investigate into the workings of the BCCI, including sealing the retirement age of the BCCI members at 70. What followed was a bitter one-year legal tussle between the BCCI and the Supreme Court with the cricketing authority failing to meet the SC’s deadlines and opposing many of the Lodha reforms. At one point even the ICC was dragged in on the grounds that the SC’s actions amounted to government interference. The battle came to an end with the shocking sacking of the two BCCI members. Will the Supreme Court have any more dynamic rulings in regards to the BCCI? We’ll have to wait and see!