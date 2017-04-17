BCCI can’t nominate N Srinivasan to attend ICC meetings, orders SC

N Srinivasan will not be able to attend the ICC meeting scheduled for 24th April. (Source: PTI)

In a major jolt, the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon ordered that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot nominate the former boss N Srinivasan to attend the meetings of International Cricket Council (ICC). According to the TV channels, Srinivasan who has previously served as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council and was also the former President of the BCCI will not be able to attend the meeting scheduled for 24th April after Supreme Court’s directives.

The apex court said that Srinivasan cannot represent BCCI in the meeting since his integrity is questionable. However, the top court clarified that Amitabh Chaudhary and Rahul Johri will attend the meeting along with the acting GeneralSecretaryy Amitabh Chaudhary.

Earlier this week, the head of Committee of Administrators (COA), Vinod Rai said that he is concerned about who exactly will represent BCCI at the ICC. “Look we had asked for Supreme Court directions on the eligibility of BCCI representative. Now there is an SGM of BCCI on 18th of this month and whatever the decision is will be taken there. IT’s their internal meeting and we will not interfere at all. Also, no one from COA will be present at that meeting. I myself will again be out of the country on that particular date,” Rai said.

Awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court, the board had earlier decided to defer its Special General Meeting from April 12 to April 18. “The man who is disqualified stands disqualified,” the bench said earlier this week, adding, “there is a cap of 70 years given by this court. It is difficult to comprehend that a man who is not eligible goes to ICC to represent the BCCI. We do not want violation of our orders.”