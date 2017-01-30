Supreme Court appoints Vinod Rai as new BCCI head; Ramachandra Guha, Diana Edulji, Vikram Limaye in panel

The Supreme Court of India. Source: Reuters

The Supreme Court of India on Monday appointed the four administrators that will now lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) panel. The panel includes former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Vinod Rai, Indian historian Ramachandra Guha, former Indian women’s test cricketer Diana Edulji and IDFC CEO & MD Vikram Limaye. The apex court declined the Centre’s request to appoint Secretary of Sports Ministry as the member of the committee. In its earlier judgement, the SC had debarred ministers and government servants from holding any position in the office BCCI.

You may also want to watch-

The names that have been announced by India’s apex court will now take control of the functioning of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and will oversee the implementation of Justice (Rtd) Lodha Committee proposals.

BCCI’s Amitabh Chaudhary along with the newly appointed BCCI administrator Vikram Limaye will represent the board at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in first week of February 2017.