BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary refuses to sign annual contracts, claims office-bearers were not kept in loop

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. (Source: PTI)

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Thursday said that he won’t sign the annual contracts released on Wednesday evening and claimed that none of the office-bearers were kept in the loop on the matter. He questioned the process of awarding the central contracts to international and domestic cricketers from October 2017 to September 2018. “What I can tell you for sure is that I was not part of process. I can also tell you that nobody from the board was. I also happen to be the convenor of senior selection committee and no meeting was called. I won’t sign (on the contracts) if they come to me,” Choudhary said.

However, COA member Diana Edulji dismissed these claims and alleged that the BCCI finance committee sat on the central contracts despite three reminders and all office-bearers were informed including Choudhary.

“We wrote to the BCCI finance committee three times (first time in October and latest this January) but did not get a reply. Now the players’ insurance was also coming up for renewal so we had to go ahead with the contracts,” she said.

The former women’s cricketer said the gradation was done by the selectors after holding a meeting on Saturday.

BCCI has introduced a new category A+ for top Indian cricketers who appear across all formats. The five players in A+ category including captain Virat Kohli would get Rs 7 crore each while the players in A, B and C category get Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

However, the gradation has raised a few eyebrows as players like Jayant Yadav and Karun Nair who haven’t represented the country in last 12 months, were given contracts while Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur who played the first two matches of the ongoing Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, were excluded from the list.