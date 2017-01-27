Barcelona into Copa del Rey semis; post 6-2 aggregate win over Sociedad

Barcelona remained on course of clinching this season’s Copa del Rey title as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament. (Reuters)

Barcelona remained on course of clinching this season’s Copa del Rey title as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament after claiming an aggregated 6-2 win over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou here on Friday. Luis Enrique’s side, which were leading 1-0 from the first leg, went on to claim a thumping 5-2 win over Sociedad in their second leg of the quarter-final to reach the last-four for the seventh straight season.

Having scored against Eibar in their previous clash, Denis Suarez put Barcelona ahead in the 17th minute of the match, goal.com reported. Star striker Lionel Messi then doubled his side lead in the 55th minute by converting a penalty corner into a goal, which was his 29th goal of the season.

In the 62nd minute, Sociedad forward Juanmi finally opened his side’s account before Luis Suarez struck his 20th goal of the campaign just a minute later to make it 3-2 in the favour of the home side.

Although Willian Jose headed in Real’s second goal in the 73rd minute, Arda Turan and Denis Suarez’s second killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback in a feisty contest that saw Neymar, Luis Suarez and Carlos Vela all narrowly avoid red cards.