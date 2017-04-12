Bangladesh bowler Sujon Mahmud concedes 92 runs in 4 balls

In total, he intentionally gave away 65 runs in wides and Axiom’s opening pair scored 12 runs of the 4 legal deliveries he bowled. (Representative Image: Reuters)

0.4 overs- 0-92 runs. Yes, this is what the scorecard read at the end of the match between Axiom and Lalmatia in Dhaka Second Division Cricket League. The bowler, Sujon Mahmud conceded 92 runs in the farce of an opening over, with 13 wides, that went for 4s and 15 no balls. In total, he intentionally gave away 65 runs in wides and Axiom’s opening pair scored 12 runs of the 4 legal deliveries he bowled. The match was undoubtedly a controversial one and one does not need to read this report to understand that the entire fiasco was intentional.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the General Secretary of the Lalmatia team, Adnan Dipon said that the entire controversy had started with the toss. The Lalmatia captain was not allowed to see the coin before the toss and the team was sent in to bat. Dipon also said that just as they had expected, the umpire’s decisions also went against them during the match. Batting first, Lalmatia were bowled out for just 88 in 14 overs amidst complaints of severely bad umpiring. Dipon said that his players were between the ages of 17, 18, 19 and hence could not tolerate the injustice and, therefore, retaliated with giving away 92 in 4 balls.

After rolling his arm 32 times in a space of 4 legal deliveries, Sujon Mahmud gave away 92 runs, 65 of them in wides, 15 in No balls, and 12 runs off the bat. This match, however, sets a new international record for the most runs conceded in an over in a First Class game. That record goes to New Zealand bowler Bert Vance, who had once given away 77 runs in a 22 ball over while playing against Canterbury. He had an economy rate of 77 runs. Although, when International cricket is concerned, the most runs conceded by any bowler in an over is 36. Herschelle Gibbs had hit 6 6s of Dutch bowler Daan van Bunge in the 2007 World Cup. Just months later, in the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh had famously smashed English bowler Stuart Broad for six 6s in an over.