Ballon d’Or 2017 LIVE Streaming India: When and where to watch event live online, TV Coverage

Cristiano Ronaldo won the award in 2016.(Twitter)

After FIFA World Player award, fans are all geared up to witness who will win this year’s Ballon d’Or. Although this year’s top three include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar- fans are divided between the first two. The last time a player other than Ronaldo and Messi had won this award was in 2007 when Brazil’s attacking mid-fielder Kaka lifted the trophy. That year the Real Madrid and Barcelona strikers finish second and third respectively. Ever since then, the award has exchanged hands between the Portuguese and Argentinian. Messi still leads with five Ballon d’Ors to his name and is closely followed by Ronaldo who is one behind the Barcelona forward.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?

The 62nd edition Ballon d’Or will be held on Thursday, December 7.

What time is Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?

The ceremony kicks-off at 6.45pm GMT which is at 12:15 AM in India.

Where is the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?

Ballon d’Or 2017 awards ceremony will be held in Paris.

Who will present the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?

Former Tottenham and Newcastle winger David Ginola will present the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards ceremony.

How to watch Ballon d’Or 2017 live in India?

French news outlet L’Equipe’s dedicated TV channel will be screening all the coverage. It will also be shown on the France Football website.

Who are this year Ballon d’Or shortlisted players?

Here are the finalists:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Luka Modric, Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala, Juventus

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

N’Golo Kante, Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

David De Gea, Manchester United

Marcelo, Real Madrid

Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund

Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain

Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

Isco, Real Madrid

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus

Radamel Falcao, AS Monaco

Dries Mertens, Napoli

Interestingly, this year’s favourite is Ronaldo who won the Champions League and La Liga as well in May and if he wins today he will draw with Messi in total award tally.