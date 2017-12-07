Ballon d’Or 2017 LIVE Streaming India: When and where to watch event live online, TV Coverage

After FIFA World Player award, fans are all geared up to witness who will win this year’s Ballon d’Or. Although this year’s top three include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar- fans are divided between the first two. The last time a player other than Ronaldo and Messi had won this award was in 2007 when Brazil’s attacking mid-fielder Kaka lifted the trophy. That year the Real Madrid and Barcelona strikers finish second and third respectively. Ever since then, the award has exchanged hands between the Portuguese and Argentinian. Messi still leads with five Ballon d’Ors to his name and is closely followed by Ronaldo who is one behind the Barcelona forward.
When is the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?
The 62nd edition Ballon d’Or will be held on Thursday, December 7.
What time is Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?
The ceremony kicks-off at 6.45pm GMT which is at 12:15 AM in India.
Where is the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?
Ballon d’Or 2017 awards ceremony will be held in Paris.
Who will present the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards?
Former Tottenham and Newcastle winger David Ginola will present the Ballon d’Or 2017 awards ceremony.
How to watch Ballon d’Or 2017 live in India?
French news outlet L’Equipe’s dedicated TV channel will be screening all the coverage. It will also be shown on the France Football website.
Who are this year Ballon d’Or shortlisted players?
Here are the finalists:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
Lionel Messi, Barcelona
Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain
Eden Hazard, Chelsea
Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
Luka Modric, Real Madrid
Paulo Dybala, Juventus
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
N’Golo Kante, Chelsea
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
David De Gea, Manchester United
Marcelo, Real Madrid
Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund
Luis Suarez, Barcelona
Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain
Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool
Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid
Toni Kroos, Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
Isco, Real Madrid
Sadio Mane, Liverpool
Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus
Radamel Falcao, AS Monaco
Dries Mertens, Napoli
Interestingly, this year’s favourite is Ronaldo who won the Champions League and La Liga as well in May and if he wins today he will draw with Messi in total award tally.