Badminton star Jwala Gutta in another controversy, questions Arun Jaitley for not mentioning sports in Budget

India’s star shuttler found herself in another social media controversy when she took on to twitter to show her disappointment over not even a single mention of sports in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget 2017 presentation. She posted on twitter, “Will it be complaining or cribbing if ask what sports has in this budget???”

Will it be complaining or cribbing if ask what sports has in this budget??? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 2, 2017

This didn’t go down well with the sports lover in India who hit back at the badminton player for underperforming and having higher expectations from the government of India. People gave the examples of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni who focuses on his sport rather than complaining about the funds.

@Guttajwala Haha! AFAIK u have been a enemy of sports bodies for asking for more transparency while ur colleagues have no problems with them — Ishan (@1SH4N) February 2, 2017

@Guttajwala cribbing Sportsmen shld perform have u seen Dhoni how much he has won n have u seen him cry? — Ashok Chhugani (@ChhuganiAshok) February 2, 2017

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old player was not aware that Sports Minitsry received a hike of Rs. 351 crores taking the budget from Rs. 1592 crore to Rs. 1943 crore. However, one has to agree that had Mr. Jaitely mentioned about sports in his speech, it would have reassured government’s commitment towards improving India’s sports scene.

The country is set to host a major event FIFA under-17 World Cup in few months and will host Commonwealth Games as well as Asian Games in the coming years. Even though Gutta is one of India’s most successful badminton player, her performances have faded in last few years. She would be hoping to deliver a better performance in next year’s Commonwealth Games.