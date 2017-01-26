Badminton star Jwala Gutta hits back at the government after Padma snub

Jwala Gutta has hit back for not being awarded with Padma awards. (Source: Reuters)

India’s badminton star and the 14-time winner of the National Championships, Jwala Gutta has hit back at the government for not being awarded with Padma Awards, India’s highest civillain awards.

The current world number six in mixed-doubles and number 10 in doubles took on to her Facebook account on Wednesday and posted a heartfelt message for her fans. Gutta who won Gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth games questioned the criteria of selection for these awards. Here is her complete message:

“I always wondered the concept of applying for particular award which is the most reputed awards in our country.. but then that’s what the procedure is.. so I did apply…applied cos it’s prestigious to have the award..cos I thought maybe I made the people of my country proud by my game and deserved it…I have been playing for this country for more than 15 years now..and have won so many prestigious tournaments..I thought maybe I should apply..but I guess it’s never enough..you need recommendations, recommendations that you deserve an award. You need to put in a word and get letters and the list goes on and on..but the question I still have is why do I have to apply for an award and also ask for recommendation. Aren’t my credentials good enough? Well I am really curious about the whole system..My two consecutive medals, Delhi CWG gold and Glasgow silver is not enough, My World Championships medal is not enough, I was top 10 ranked in this women doubles and mixed doubles and my superseries performance and medals in Grand Prix gold is not enough..I’m 15 times National champion and I am also the first Indian to qualify for two events in Olympics in Indian history, I’m the first Indian to win a medal after Prakash Padukone sir in world championships and so many other firsts.. I have laid path for doubles in Badminton for our country when nobody took it seriously..but it’s simply isn’t enough..why cos I am outspoken? Cos I am opinionated? why is it that I am being denied of this particular award? Now I really don’t know should I be asking for this award…or I simply don’t deserve it. if this is not enough what is?”

Among the athletes cricket captain Virat Kohli, hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, para-athletes Deepa Malik and Mariyappan Thangavelu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and blind cricketer Shekhar Naik have been awarded India’s fourth-highest civillian award.