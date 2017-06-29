Badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth is now listed as a top 10 shuttler, current rank world No 8

Kidambi Srikanth has made it to the top 10 in men’s rankings and is now ranked eighth. (Source: PTI)

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth has made it to the top 10 in men’s rankings and is now ranked eighth in the latest world rankings list which was released on Thursday. Srikanth recently got a boost in rankings after winning the Indonesia and Australian Open Super Series titles successively. The 24-year-old ace Indian shuttler now has 58,583 points under his belt. Srikanth recently defeated Japanese Kazumasa Sakai in a straight-game victory in the Indonesian Open. After winning the Indonesian Open, Kidambi climbed 11 places to be one rank over the top 10 rank as he was ranked world number 11, but it was after the Australian Open win that he broke into the top 10, as per the Indian Express.

Kidambi Srikanth is the only Indian player in the top ten men’s singles rankings. India’s Ajay Jayaram is on the 15th slot and B Sai Praneeth is on the 16th position. In the women’s ranking PV Sindhu is at the number five slot and Saina Nehwal is maintaining the 15th position, as per the Indian Express.

Srikanth expressed his delight after winning the Indonesia and Australian Open Super Series titles back to back. Srikanth had said ”Everything went right for me in the final. the victory is very special for me as I came up against someone like Chen who had played really very well during this championship”.

The ace shuttler added ”I did not feel any pressure before the final, I only focused on keeping the shuttle in play and tried to not miss scoring opportunities. I also did not make too many unforced mistakes. This is the best part of my career”.