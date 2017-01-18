Baba Ramdev trashes Olympic medalist Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in wrestling bout, hails ‘power of yoga’

Ramdev chanted “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!” after his bout. (Source: Reuters)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday defeat Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in a friendly match played in 2nd season of Pro Wrestling League 2012. The Yoga Guru hailed power of Yoga and performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ before starting his bout. Ramdev opened his account with 4 points, and quickly got a lead of 7-0. Ramdev chanted “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!” after his bout. He added that wrestling will excel in the upcoming years and will become one of the most followed sports in the world.

Baba Ramdev on the occasion said that ‘Andrey is a class apart wrestler and I really enjoyed this wrestling session with him. I hope very soon wrestling as a sport will take over the world and will become much more recognized, with Pro wrestling league taking it to higher levels.‘ He further added that he exercises stamina building activities daily and whenever he gets time also visits akhaara to study wrestling.

The international wrestler Andrey was impressed and surprised with the energy of yoga guru and said, “I had my bout against a very strong opponent. His energy is amazing. I am also glad that he is supporting PWL. Its a great move made by him”.

Baba Ramdev, who has also faced Sushil Kumar, had challenged Stadnik for friendly match. “I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he had said before the match.

On the other hand, Andrey Stadnik was shocked when he got to know about this challenge. However, the Ukraine-born wrestler who won a silver medal in 2008 summer Olympics held at Beijing, was very impressed when he got to know about Baba Ramdev’s preparations and said that he is not taking the bout lightly.

He was also impressed by yoga guru’s energy and said that if he had taken it as a career, Baba Ramdev would have been one of the best wrestlers in India. Stadnik defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics and only after he reached the final of the tournament, Sushil Kumar was given an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.