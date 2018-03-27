Australians mock Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft’s ball-tampering saga in video, Kevin Pietersen makes it viral; Watch

‘We Cheat at Cricket’ video mocks the Australian cricket team. (Source: Facebook)

There are good one-day players, there are good Test players and vice versa, a former England Test cricketer once said. Well, if Virat Kohli, Hasim Amla, Chetashwar Pujara among others belong to the good players’ lot, then Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have registered themselves in the list of bad players. The latter three have got their names on the list, not for their cricketing prowess but for using illegal means to win a match instead.

The ball-tampering saga has left Cricket Australia in limbo and the aftermath of captain Steve Smith’s admission to an orchestrated endeavour to change the ball’s condition to make it swing has been massive.

The shameful chronicle has also been the focal point for many hilarious memes and videos on social media. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also joined the party and posted a video on his Facebook page. The video is made by Triple J, an Australian radio station.

WATCH|



Roughing up the Oz cricket team in the mockery video starts in the Australian dressing room where the “leadership group” during lunch on the third day of the third Test had devised the plan. The video is in the form of a rap song that takes a dig at Smith, Cameron Bancroft and even gets in the infamous underarm from Trevor Chappell against New Zealand in 1981.

Bancroft snuck sandpaper and used rough patches on the wicket to rub on the ball to change its shape. However, Bancroft was picked up on camera by Zotani Oscar. Later both Bancroft and Smith admitted to ball-tampering.

The repercussions of the incident saw Smith step down as the captain and David Warner as vice-captain and Australia losing to South Africa by a staggering 322 run margin.

The Internation Cricket Council (ICC) later suspended Smith for on Test and fined him 100 percent of his match fees. As for Bancroft, ICC fined him 75 percent of his match fees and gave three demerit points.