Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios out of Wimbledon after hip injury forces retirement

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. (Reuters)

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is out of Wimbledon after he retired hurt with a hip injury before the third set of his first-round match against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Monday. Kyrgios was visibly in pain and was struggling throughout the time he spent on the court and eventually pulled out shortly after losing the second set, with the Frenchman ahead 6-3 6-4. With 65 minutes played, Kyrgios called for the trainer before the third set, opting to retire for the second consecutive tour-level match after a short medical assessment. The 20th seed, who rated his left hip at 60 percent on the eve of The Championships, wore a pained expression from the midpoint of the opening set as the injury flared up once more, considerably hampering his movement. “I was doing everything I could to help it,” said the dejected Australian in the press conference after the match. The 22-year-old has been plagued by hip problems in the past two months, withdrawing from the Rome Masters on the eve of Roland Garros, where he suffered another flare-up during his second-round loss to Kevin Anderson. Herbert will now face either Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva or compatriot Benoit Paire in the second round.