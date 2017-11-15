Australian player burns toast, causes 30-minute delay in match

Australian Cricket Team. (Source: PTI)

They often say cricket is a funny game. But, these funny incidents are usually limited to the field. However, something strange happened in a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland in Australia on Wednesday afternoon. The match was delayed by 30 minutes due to a fire alarm going off in the Stuart Law stand. It was the same stand in which players of both the teams, players, scorers and media were housed. This left the authorities with no other option but to evacuate the stand. The Umpires too had to suspend the play because of this delay. As it turned out, it was yet another funny incident that will be remembered for long by the cricket fans.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon who plays for New South Wales, later admitted that it was his attempts at preparing a toast that caused the alarm. “(The toast) popped up first and I wasn’t happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket,” Lyon said, according to a report by The Indian Express. The burnt toast set off the alarm. “I was getting a bit bored in the changerooms. Steve Smith already said he’s going to cover it (the fire truck call-out fee),” Lyon added.

Despite this incident, New South Wales managed to beat Queensland comfortably. The off-spinner will be soon in action against arch-rivals England in the Ashes, starting from 23rd November. While talking to media earlier today, Lyon backed his teammate Matt Renshaw (who had a drastic domestic season) to open the batting for Australia. Selectors will name Australia’s Ashes squad on Friday, with the first test against holders England starting in Brisbane next week.

Renshaw had scored 184 against Pakistan in his last home Test in Sydney in January and is seen as a player for future, But, he managed to score just 70 runs in six innings for Queensland in the first-class competition and has failed to score a half-century in his previous nine Test innings.