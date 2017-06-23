Australian Open Super Series: PV Sindhu loses to top China opponent Tai Tzu Ying in quarter finals

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo: PTI)

Australian Open Super Series: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday lost to Chinese opponent Tai Tzu Ying by 21-10,20-22,16-21 in quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super Series. Sindhu had outmuscled China’s Chen to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles. Sindhu dominated Chen Xiaoxin 21-13, 21-18. Earlier in the day, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he got the better of fellow countryman B.Sai Praneeth in straight games to romp into the semi-finals of the Australian Open Super Series in Sydney.

Srikanth, who was playing his third quarterfinal in last five tournaments, outplayed Praneeth 25-23, 21-17 in a thrilling all-Indian last-eight clash of the men’s singles event that lasted 45 minutes at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre. After trailing 6-9 in the opening set, Praneeth rebounded strongly to earn three points in a row to make it 9-9. However, the Hyderabadi player didn’t manage to hold Kidambi, who eventually extended his lead to 11-9 at the break of the second game. With the win, Srikanth has avenged his Singapore Open loss, where Praneeth defeated the former 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in all-Indian final to lift his first ever Super Series title.

Srikanth will next lock horns with the winner of another quarter-final clash between China’s Shi Yuqi and Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus. In this Australian Open, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth had eked out thrilling victories in the men’s singles second round.