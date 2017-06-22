Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth continues winning streak, defeats world no 1 Son Wan Ho for 2nd time in 5 days

Kidambi Srikanth had stunned Son Wan Ho in the semi-final of the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier too. (Photo Instagram)

Undoubtedly, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is on a winning streak as he has defeated world no. 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in 5 days. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth had stunned Son Wan Ho in the semi-final of the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier too. On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth once again defeated world no. 1 Son Wan Ho to enter quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super Series. The World No.22 had a tough encounter against the South Korean but the Indian shuttler had the last laugh. Eventually, Kidambi defeated the opponent 15-21, 21-13, 21-13. Now, the Indian shuttler will face compatriot B Sai Praneeth, who also won his 2nd round match, to set-up All India clash in the last eight fight.

Elated over victory against the world no 1, Srikanth Kidambi wrote on Instragram,”2nd win in 5 days against world no.1 Son Wan Ho of Korea. Very happy to be through to another quarter final.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth after he clinched his second Super Series Premier title by lifting the Indonesia Open men’s singles trophy in Jakarta. World No.22 Srikanth, who had reached the finals at Singapore Open in April, outclassed Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai 21-11 21-19 in just 37 minutes in the final. “Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament,” Modi wrote in his twitter handle.