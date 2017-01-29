Roger Federer gets emotional after win, breakdown shows how much this victory meant to him

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in 5th set to win his 18th Grand Slam Title. (Source: twitter)

The 2017 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Sunday afternoon lived up to the expectations and the Swiss international defeated his Spanish counter part 6 – 4, 3 – 6, 6 – 1, 3- 6, 6 – 3 in a riveting encounter that unsurprisingly, went into the 5th set.

The 35-year-old Roger Federer remained calm throughout the match but broke into tears as soon as the drama finished at the Rod Laver Arena. A man who has won 17 Grand Slams in his career showing that emotional side was a reflection of how much the victory meant to him.

Federer is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to grace the court but his dominance had gone down in last few years. His last Grand Slam came in 2012, almost 5 years ago which is unusual for a player of his calibre.

Off the field, he had his problems as well. Federer missed half of the previous season due to injuries and was on the verge of missing the Australian Open.

However, he recovered in time and enrolled himself into 2017’s first Grand Slam. Least did we know that he will go on to face one of his biggest rivals in the final, Rafael Nadal.

As it turned out, he emerged victorious and once again came to where he belongs, on top of the world. He re-established the fact that form is temporary but class is permanent.