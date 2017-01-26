Australian Open 2017: Leander Paes and Martina Hingis crash out of Australian Open

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis lost 6-3, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. (Source: Reuters)

India’s Leander Paes and Slovak-born Swiss player Martina Hingis lost to Samantha Stosur and Samuel Groth from Australia in the quarter finals of the Australian Open on Thursday. The duo lost their match 6-3,6-2 in a heartbreaking news for the India fans.

Even though 43-year-old Paes’ performance has gone down in last few years, he was India’s biggest hope in the Grand Slam event. The Indian legend had three Australian Open titles to his name, the first coming a decade ago while the last came in 2015 with his current partner Martina Hingis.

On the other hand, Hingis has won 11 Australian Championships in different categories.

Now, that both Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes are out of the competition, Sania Mirza is India’s only hope left. She will be facing Samantha Stosur and Samuel Groth in the semi-final of the Grand Slam tomorrow morning.