Australian batsman Usman Khawaja says ‘India probably one of the greatest challenges’

Though, he achieved success in the recently concluded home Test series against Pakistan, which Australia won 3-0, Usman Khawaja is now setting his sights on the India tour, and would look to work out on his weakness. (Reuters)

Australian left-hand batsman Usman Khawaja will look to swallow unpleasant memories of his last effort in Indian sub-continent when Steve Smith and co. travel to India to participate in a four-Test series next month against Team India. Late last year when Australia toured Sri Lanka, they were white-washed 0-3 by the island nation. The 30-year-old Khawaja had a terrible series and lost his place in the Test team as he failed to get past even 30 on four consecutive occasions. It was irritating for him to repeatedly get out to Lankan spinners in similar fashion. The lowest point in that series came for him when he was dismissed twice in a day by offie Dilruwan Perera.

Though, he achieved success in the recently concluded home Test series against Pakistan, which Australia won 3-0, Khawaja is now setting his sights on the India tour, and would look to work out on his weakness. Khawaja is almost a certain of inclusion in the Australian squad for the four-Test series against India that begins in February. Khawaja in a statement to cricket.com.au told, “I’ll definitely have a chance, and I’ve already started doing some work.”

You May Also Want To Watch:

In a statement IANS quoted the batsman as saying, “I know the team (for India) hasn’t been picked but you’ve just got to be prepared no matter what. It’s always something you’ve got to be mindful of, even when you’re playing white-ball cricket. I’ll wait until the team is picked and then it will be easier to plan out.”

He added, “At the end of the day, I think the most important thing is… whoever goes over there, it’s all about experience. India is a tough place to play cricket, as a lot of other places are. It’s always tough when you go to England, or go to South Africa.”

He explained that the challenges one faces in Indian conditions are not there elsewhere. He said, “They are different conditions and that’s what makes the challenge. And India is probably one of the greatest challenges because it’s the most different to what we’ve grown up playing against.”