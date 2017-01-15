Australia vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir gets 3 wickets as Pakistan bowls Australia out for 220

Mohammad Amir scalped 3 wickets. (Reuters)

Paceman Mohammad Amir took three wickets as Pakistan capitalized on its early breakthroughs Sunday to dismiss Australia for 220 in 48.2 overs in the second limited-overs international. Australia skipper Steve Smith tried to marshal the innings, grafting for 60 runs from 101 balls to top the scoring before he dragged a ball from Imad Wasim onto his stumps.

Shoaib Malik bowled Matthew Wade for 35 and the lower-order failed to bat out the allotted 50 overs, with recalled paceman Junaid Khan running out Mitch Starc (3) and Amir following up his early dismissal of Mitch Marsh (0) to take the last two wickets with well-targeted short balls and return 3-47.

Pakistan had Australia in trouble at 78-5 in the series-opener but Wade led the rally with his maiden ODI century and the hosts ended up winning by 92 runs in Brisbane. A Pakistan lineup containing three changes had Australia struggling again in Melbourne at 86-4, with Junaid removing openers David Warner (16) and Usman Khawaja (17). But this time Pakistan’s bowling attack maintained the pressure through the innings.

Smith won the toss and elected to bat for the second time in the series, aiming to continue Australia’s winning streak against Pakistan. The Australians swept the test series 3-0 and were convincing winners in the first of five ODIs.

Mohammad Hafeez was standing in as captain after Azhar Ali injured his right hamstring in Brisbane and was unavailable for the Melbourne match. Asad Shafiq, Malik and Junaid were called in to replace Azhar, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.