Asian Champion shot putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test, but still eligible to figure in World Athletics Championships, London. (Reuters)

The gold medal may just slip away from the Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur after she was caught in the dope net, having tested positive for a banned stimulant. Kaur, who won a gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, tested positive for stimulant dimethylbutylamine as per PTI report. The test was conducted by National Anti-Doping Officials during the Federation Cup National Championships held in Patiala from June 1-4. An Athletic Federation of India official said,”Manpreet has tested positive in a test conducted during the Federation Cup in June. Her urine sample has been found to have stimulant dimethylbutylamine.” For now, the gold medallist has not been put under provisional suspension asdimethylbutylamine is a specified substance under the WADA Code but if her urine sample ‘B’ test also comes out to be positive then India is set to lose the medal. Manpreet’s coach and husband Karamjeet said,”we have not yet been told about anything.”

According to PTI sources, this is the first time that an athlete has been caught for using dimethylbutylamine, which is structurally related to methylhexanamine, a stimulant which was found to have been used by several sportspersons just before the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. Manpreet has already qualified for next month’s World Championships to be held in London but the latest development may rule her out of the mega-event. The AFI official said,”We have not thought about it (about her World Championships participation). But we cannot lose our face on that big stage. We have to figure out about that.”

Manpreet had set a national record in the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix meet in Jinhua (China) with a throw of 18.86m which fetched her a gold as well as a World Championships berth. Later, she won a gold each in the Federation Cup, Asian Championships (July -9) and the National Inter-State Championships which concluded at Guntur yesterday.