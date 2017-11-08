Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom wins gold in 48 kg category by defeating North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi

Indian boxer MC Mary Kom. (Source: Twitter)

Mary Kom has once again made India proud by winning a gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship on Wednesday morning. This was her fifth gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship. Mary Kom defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi in the 48 kg category to win the medal. Former world champion L Sarita Devi (64kg), Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Seema Punia (+81kg) and Shiksha (54kg) had already signed off with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts. Mary Kom had defeated Japan’s Tsubasa Komura in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make the summit clash for the fifth time in her six appearances at the event. “It is a very special medal for me like all others I have won because every medal has a story behind it,” Mary Kom had told PTI after her semi-final clash.

Both the boxers were in an attacking mood at the beginning of the match. Mary Kom landed a number of blows in the first round but Kim didn’t back down and responded equally well. However, the Indian legend took control of the things in the second and third round. Showcasing her defensive capability, she fended off her challenger whilst also landing a few punches when the opportunity arose.

The game plan worked for the experienced Mary Kom and she won the final by a unanimous decision of 5-0. This win should give the Raja Sabha MP a lot of satisfaction as she had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. With this win, Mary Kom added another feather in her cap.

Her last medal had come in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, where she became the first Indian woman boxer to win gold in the Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) category. So a gold today has also ended a three-year-long drought.