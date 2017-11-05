Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Indian women crowned champions, beat China 5-4 in final, qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2018

Indian Women’s Hockey team has clinched the Asia Cup for the second time after beating an unpredictable China in a thrilling match that went into the shoot-out. (Photo: Hockey India/Twitter)

Indian Women’s Hockey team has clinched the Asia Cup for the second time after beating an unpredictable China in a thrilling match that went into the shoot-out. The final, in regulation time, ended in a stalemate with both India and China tied at 1-1 and then the Indian eves produced a brilliant display of nerves in the shoot-out to defeat China 5-4. The event was being played in Japan’s Kakamigahara. With this victory Indian Women’s Hockey team has booked their berth in the FIH Hockey World Cup to be held next year.

After the two teams were tied at 4-4 in the shoot-out, India’s Rani gave the nation both relief and joy after scoring the first sudden death while China missed it.