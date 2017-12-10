Ashish Nehra to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as mentor; broke news at Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra. (Source: PTI)

The former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra who recently retired from all forms of the game will take over as a mentor for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next season of Indian Premier League. After announcing his retirement, Nehra was seen doing commentary with his close friend Virender Sehwag during the recently concluded Test series between India and Sri Lanka. However, if the latest media reports are to be believed the Delhi-based cricketer has already struck a deal with the franchise.

Nehra told his friends about this development in a unique way and at a special place. According to a report by Mirror Now, Nehra revealed his new assignment during the star-studded wedding reception of former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. The ceremony was a grand affair where the former fast-bowler was seen shaking a leg with his team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Yuvraj Singh. Even though there is official confirmation on Nehra-RCB deal, the development was confirmed by some of the fast bowler’s friend.

The post was initially taken by the current Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun. After his departure, former South African fast bowler Allan Donald took over team’s bowling coach. Since, Donald ended his collaboration with the team, RCB has been looking for a new fast-bowling mentor and Nehra might be the right man for the job, given his vast experience.

Ashish Nehra who is still remembered best for his sensational spell of 6/23 against England at Durban in the 2003 ICC ODI World Cup, had made his international debut in 1999. He went on to play 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India, picking up 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and gave a match-winning performance in the semi-final against Pakistan, before missing the final due to a finger fracture.