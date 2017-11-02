Ashish Nehra retires; Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli bid adieu in style

Ashish Nehra retires. (Twitter)

As Ashish Nehra bid farewell to his 18-year-long distinguished career, the 38-year fast bowler from Delhi was given a great send off by Virat Kohli and men who defeated New Zeland by 53 runs in the first T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla. The DDCA made the occasion more special as they named the first tier of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as ‘Ashish Nehra End’. Although Nehra ji, as the fans call him, was not at his best, he still showed a spark of the old self. Following his departure, former Indian cricket legends also took to Twitter and wished him luck for the future. Interestingly, the best prize for wishing luck to Nehra goes to the ‘Multan ka Sultan’ Virender Sehwag for yet another quirky tweet.

Viru called the departure of Nehra as the end of an era. “End of an era, Ashish Nehra. Congratulations on a fighting and wonderful career. Wish you the best, Ashish,” he said. Other cricketers to join the party include current Indian captain Virat Kohli, ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri amongst many.

End of an era , Ashish Nehra. Congratulations on a fighting and wonderful career. Wish you the best , Ashish. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2017

Great win, #TeamIndia! Nice to see a well deserved farewell for #AshishNehra. Wish you & your family the best of health & happiness in life???? pic.twitter.com/Ml9zFUWCpz — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2017

Another good win and a complete team performance. ????????????

Wishing Ashish bhaiya all the luck for everything in the future. It’s been an honor sharing the field and the dressing room with you. ???????? @BCCI #INDvNZ #NehraJi pic.twitter.com/hfCTHfo8rP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 1, 2017

Meanwhile, after Kane Williamson had won the toss he elected to bowl first and when Virat Kohli was asked what would have he opted, he said that India would have gone for bowling too as there will be dew in the evening. But the dew factor was almost nullified as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who opened for India after a brisk start started firing up with big shots. Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was lit up by the blitzkrieg of sixes and fours as the duo for the first time scored a massive 158 run partnership in the T20 format.

Dhawan and Rohit scored half-centuries. Although Hardik Pandya could not do much, Virat Kohli played the captain’s knock and announced himself with back to back sixes. Shreyas Iyer made his international debut. It was for the first time India defeated New Zeland in a T20 clash. The action now moves to Rajkot where India will eye to clinch the trophy. The match will be played on November 4 at 7:00 pm.