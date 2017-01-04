As MS Dhoni resigns as T20 & ODI skipper, sources confirm that ‘Captain cool’ was not under pressure to quit

Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, retired as the captain of the T20 and ODI team of the ‘Men in Blues’. (AP)

In one of the most unexpected turn of event in Indian cricket, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, retired as the captain of the T20 and ODI team of the ‘Men in Blues’, questions are being raised among many whether the Indian ‘captain cool’ came under the pressure to take the decision, as, lately, his batting performance and captaincy was under the scanner of detractors. But in a relief to all fans of one of team India’s best skipper, according to a report of the India Today, sources had confirmed that Dhoni was noway pressurized to retire as the captain of the team in the limited over format of the game.

MS Dhoni stumped every cricket fan on Wednesday when he informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he is stepping down as the skipper of India’s One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International sides, ending a trophy-filled era.

The 35-year-old had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014 but continued to lead the national team in the shorter formats of the game.

Dhoni, who had led India to the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 title in 2007, to the World Cup victory in 2011 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 also took India to the zenith of the Test rankings during his tenure. He is the only captain in world cricket to win each of the ICC trophies.

The Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman will, however, be available for selection for the three ODIs and T20Is against England, starting January 15, the BCCI informed.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game,” a statement from the board read.

