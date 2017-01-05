As Dhoni resigns, Virat Kohli likely to take over as full-time captain

Dhoni and Kohli have a good camaraderie between themselves as they form the crux of India’s batting. (PTI)

As Team India limited-overs captain MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy post, it’s quite clear that vice-captain Virat Kohli is the hot candidate to fill his boots, as the new captain of Team India, thereby taking over as the full-time captain in all the formats.

Team India as of now looks a settled unit in all the formats. Having a core group of players who have been consistently performing since the last 2-3 years under MS Dhoni, it won’t be a difficult task for Virat Kohli to lead the team. Most importantly, he still will find the captaincy inputs when needed from MS Dhoni the wicket-keeper batsman.

Dhoni and Kohli have a good camaraderie between themselves as they form the crux of India’s batting. In ODIs, the opening combination has had a settled duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan until the latter was dropped from the side owing to poor form and has been replaced by the consistent KL Rahul as opening batsman. The middle-order comprises of Virat Kohli at 3, MS Dhoni at 4, Ajinkya Rahane/Kedar Jadhav at 5, Manish Pandey/Suresh Raina at 6, Ravindra Jadeja at 7 and then follows the tailenders.

The bowling unit has been performing well with R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja leading the pack. The bench strength looks formidable with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

Taking a look at India’s performance in the last year and so, India had a 50-50 result. They lost a home ODI series 2-3 to South Africa, then lost the high-scoring ODI series to Australia 1-4 before winning their only ODI series of the calendar against New Zealand 3-2, where the Kiwis put up a stiff fight. However, the year 2016 was more about Tests and T20s, where Team India performed brilliantly. India won the T20 series against Australia 3-0, 2-1 against Sri Lanka, won the Asia Cup, where they won 5 matches in a row. India also reached the semi-final in the ICC World T20-2016.