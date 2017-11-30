Arun Jaitley on Virat Kohli, FM asks this big question about Indian captain, answer will amaze you

Virat Kohli. (ANI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday won the Popular choice award at the Indian of the Year award event. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the award to the 29-year-old batsman. Interestingly, while speaking on the subject, Jaitley also revealed something special about Kohli that was not in the public sphere till now. When asked what does he think of Kohli, Jaitley said,”He is re-writing the entire script of cricket. He can play with the technical sound and push an inning speedily. I have always asked myself a question, ‘where will Virat Kohli stop’ No one has found an answer to that question.”

Virat Kohli has been in spectacular form this year and has been the legends killer with stomping all the previous batting records and climbing up the ranks. Recently, Kohli added another feather in his cap during the 3rd day of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test. During his knock at Nagpur, Kohli equalled Brian Lara’s record of most double centuries as captain. This knock against Sri Lanka was Virat Kohli’s 5th Test double hundred in Tests. The 29-year-old middle-order batsman went past Australian legend Sir Don Bradman who had scored 4 double hundreds in his Test career as captain. Apart from Bradman, Graeme Smith and Michael Clarke too had scored four double centuries for their respective countries as captains.

Interestingly, he is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag among Indian players who had scored 6 double tons, each. Other than this Kohli has most centuries to his name as the Indian captain and also sits behind Sachin in the most number of centuries. Also, he is now just one win away to make a world record. If he wins the next test against Sri Lanka, he will be the first person to win most matches as a captain in this format. Indian will play Sri Lanka on December 2 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.