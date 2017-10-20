Arjun Tendulkar bowls at nets to Indian batsmen

Arjun bowled first to left-handed Shikhar Dhawan and then to Kohli. (ANI)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was the cynosure of eyes at the Wankhede Stadium here today as he bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and his Indian team-mates at the nets. Watched by India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, 18-year-old Arjun bowled at the nets as soon as the team’s training session ahead of the three match ODI series against New Zealand began at around 4.15pm. Arjun bowled first to left-handed Shikhar Dhawan and then to Kohli. He also bowled to Ajinkya Rahane and middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav among others. He was also seen interacting with Bharat Arun. It’s not new for Arjun to bowl at the nets as he had done the same to the women’s team at the iconic Lords before their ICC World Cup final against England. Arjun, who was named in a Mumbai U-19 squad for an invitational tournament, is a budding left-handed seamer.