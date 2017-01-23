Are selectors pushing Indian cricket back with the inclusion of old players like Yuvraj Singh and Aashish Nehra?

Yuvraj Singh and Aashish Nehra are part of the T20 side against England. (Source: Reuters)

On January 19, Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with his blistering knock of 150 runs against England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack and another old horse Aashish Nehra would take the field in blue jersey on January 26 at the age of 37-years. Not too long ago, another player from the same generation, Gautam Gambhir was recalled for the Tests against New Zealand and England at the age of 35-years.

We must respect these players for scripting such inspirational comeback stories at this time of their career but should also be aware about the bigger picture that is being painted. Suddenly, with Yuvraj (35), MS Dhoni (35) and Kedar Jadhav (31), India has comparatively older middle-order. By the 2019 ICC World Cup, both Yuvi and Dhoni will be in their 38th year and whether they will be still a part of the side, is not clear.

Even if they make it to the showpiece event that would probably be their last outing at the international stage along with Jadhav who has just cemented his place in the playing XI. Given that all of them will be retiring around the same time, there could be a huge void in India’s middle-order.

The idea of picking old-players was introduced in international cricket when Michael Hussey made his debut in ODI and Test cricket at the age of 28 and 30 years respectively and went on to become one of the best batsmen around the world. Since then, Cricket Australia picked up many players past the age of 30 like Chris Rogers, Adam Voges and Bryce McGain etc.

They thrilled with their early performance but soon the age factor came in and none of their careers lasted for more than couple of years leaving Australian side in a situation of bother. A series of disspointing performances forced the selectors to rethink their strategy and they had to field a completely new-look side.

If the selectors keep going back to the old names, Indian cricket might find itself in a similar phase where the team management would be forced to change the side drastically.

Yuvraj did well against England and Nehra might do good too but at this stage in their career, three failures from Karun Nair in the middle-order would have been a better investment than one brilliant innings of Yuvraj.