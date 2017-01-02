Anurag Thakur sacked from the BCCI: Here is how the events unfolded

BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have been removed from the board by the Supreme Court of India at a hearing in New Delhi on Monday. In a huge blow to BCCI, Anurag Thakur could face contempt and perjury charges in the SC as well. Next date of hearing on the BCCI matter is on January 19th. Justice Mukul Mudgal said that Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke have borne consequences of BCCI, not obeying SC orders. Meanwhile, Justice Lodha had said that this was to happen as there was no implementation by BCCI, even after three reports. He added that the Supreme court order should work as a template for other sports organisations. As of now, Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary, SC said.
Supreme Court, meanwhile, said that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in the cricket body. According to SC, as per July 18, 2016, order, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke did not comply with its order and thereby have been removed. The apex court also sought a reply from Anurag Thakur as an explanation on why prosecution should not be initiated against
Even after strong reports sent by the Lodha Committee to the SC asking BCCI to disqualify ineligible officers immediately, the board had been continuing to oppose some of the committee’s recommendations. The biggest turn of events came when the SC curbed the board’s finances in October. It directed BCCI not to distribute funds to its state associations, till the time they provide affidavits which state compliance with the recommendations of the Lodha Committee in two weeks.
Since the time Supreme Court formed the Lodha Panel, it has been giving nightmares to BCCI. The panel, put down some recommendations for the BCCI to implement over a certain period of time. This move was made to make the working of the world’s richest cricketing body, more transparent. The Lodha Panel was basically formed when there was a huge match-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier league in the year 2013. Due to open defiance by Anurag Thakur and other, SC had lashed out to the officers with statements like ‘Fall in line or the court will make you do it,’ ‘The BCCI tactics are in poor taste,’ and ‘Law cannot be defied. No difficulty in enforcing orders.’