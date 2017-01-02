Anurag Thakur sacked from the BCCI: Here is how the events unfolded

In a huge blow to BCCI, Anurag Thakur could face contempt and perjury charges in Supreme Court, as well. Next date of hearing on the BCCI matter is on January 19th. (Picture: PTI)

BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have been removed from the board by the Supreme Court of India at a hearing in New Delhi on Monday. In a huge blow to BCCI, Anurag Thakur could face contempt and perjury charges in the SC as well. Next date of hearing on the BCCI matter is on January 19th. Justice Mukul Mudgal said that Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke have borne consequences of BCCI, not obeying SC orders. Meanwhile, Justice Lodha had said that this was to happen as there was no implementation by BCCI, even after three reports. He added that the Supreme court order should work as a template for other sports organisations. As of now, Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary, SC said.

Supreme Court, meanwhile, said that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in the cricket body. According to SC, as per July 18, 2016, order, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke did not comply with its order and thereby have been removed. The apex court also sought a reply from Anurag Thakur as an explanation on why prosecution should not be initiated against