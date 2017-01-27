Anurag Thakur plays cricket card against Himachal Pradesh CM, Virbhadra Singh

Thakur alleged that the government had cancelled HPCA’s lease and announced to spend Rs 1.3 crore, which will be confined to a mere announcement only. (Reuters)

Sacked BCCI chief Anurag Thakur today targeted Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh over stalling the development of cricket infrastructure in the state, days after he had criticised him for declaring Dharamsala as the second capital of the state. Thakur, who was sacked on January 2 as BCCI president for obstructing Lodha panel reforms is also the head of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

In a press statement issued here, Thakur said, “If the CM is concerned about development of the state, then why was the cricket stadium in Dharamsala locked in the year 2013. “The Congress government has not spent even a single penny in the last 28 years and was not even allowing the association to run the stadium. “In a similar case, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association was stopped from spending Rs 4 crore on Nurpur cricket ground which was intended to nurture cricketing talent.

Thakur alleged that the government had cancelled HPCA’s lease and announced to spend Rs 1.3 crore, which will be confined to a mere announcement only. Nurpur is a sub-division headquarter in Kangra district, 70 kms from Dharamsala. Before Thakur, former Himachal CMs, both BJP leaders- Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal had criticised Virbhadra for the announcement, terming it as a political gimmick. Thakur today said, “BJP has always stood stronger for development and benefit of people of the state. The history and growth of the state under BJP’s regime is a testimony of the same.

“However, it is sad to see that Virbhadra Singh has become only an announcement led Chief Minister, which are made with intent to earn political points. Misleading people in the name of development of state has become Congress’s forte.” Thakur, who is also advocating the establishment of Central University from originally allotted Dharamsala to Dehra said, “The establishment of Central University has been stalled by the government, owing to political vendetta. The university was allotted to Dharamsala in 2007, but the last BJP state government, which was headed by Anurag’s father PK Dhumal proposed to set up it in Dehra.