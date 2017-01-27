Another tragedy for Mohammed Shami after the social media controversy, father passes away

Mohammed Shami with his father at Apollo hospital, Gurgaon. (Source: Mohammed Shami/twitter)

Not too long Mohammed Shami found himself in middle of a social media controversy when people abused his wife calling her attire ‘un-Islamic’ and on Friday morning, India’s premier fast bowler suffered a personal setback as he lost his father who was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The Delhi Daredevil’s pacer’s father was rushed to the hospital on Januray 5 while he was recovering from an injury himself at the National Cricket Academy Bangalore.

It forced Shami to fly to Delhi where his father was being treated. He also shared a heart-warming message on his twitter account asking his fans to pray for the wellness of his father.

His father was being treated at the Apollo hospital, Gurgaon. Shami, later also posted a picture of his father stating that the operation was successful and his father is better now.

Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of ????attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz pic.twitter.com/draot17Dcc — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

Still in I C U pic.twitter.com/ncZ7NBEFcb — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 6, 2017

Operation successful☺☺

thank God pic.twitter.com/Gir57ftTmH — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 11, 2017

The 26-year-old fast bowler was asked to join the Indian team as a non-playing member ahead of the T20 series against since his rehab process was hindered due to the absence of chief trainer Patrick Farhart.

The other trainer Anand Date and physio Rajnikanth were busy with the India and India A sides respectively. Mohammed Shami had a wonderful Test series against England last year where he picked up 10 wickets in 3 Tests and helped India win the five-match series 4-0.