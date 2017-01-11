Another Modi sparks controversy; Is Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir eligible to take over Rajasthan Cricket Association?

Lalit Modi’s son to contest elections for Rajasthan Cricket Association. (Source: Reuters)

Things are getting worse from bad for Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) as another controversy sparked after Ruchir Modi, son of Lalit Modi was nominated to contest the elections for Rajasthan Cricket Association after the implementation of Lodha commitee reforms. The decision to accept Lodha committee reforms was taken by the RCA in an emergent meeting held on Tuesday evening at Dholpur.

This news has come just one week after Supreme Court removed BCCI President Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective positions after they failed to apply Supreme Court’s July 18, 2016 order that demanded transparency and accountability in Indian Cricket Board.

After the implementation of new rules, the existing members will not be allowed to contest in the next elections. This means Lalit Modi who is currently the president of RCA could be replaced by his son in the future who will act as a proxy for Lalit. This decision may raise some eyebrows and Vimal Soni, a senior member of Rajasthan Cricket Association has already made clear that no special treatment will be given to Ruchir. While speaking to ANI, Soni said, “Ruchir, because he is Lalit Modi’s son, is not the president of RCA. Has to go through the process.”

The 22-year-old Ruchir quitely made his entry into Rajasthan’s cricketing circle last year when he was appointed as the president of Alwar district on September 13. However, he doesn’t have any previous associations with cricket. His father Lalit Modi, who was previously the commissioner of IPL and also served as the vice-president of BCCI between 2005-10 has been a controversial figure.

IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers accused him of harassing them which led to Modi’s downfall and he was suspended from BCCI on the grounds of indiscipline and financial irregularities. If Ruchir Modi is elected as the new RCA president then we might be introduced to a new chapter of Rajasthan cricket.