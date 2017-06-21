  3. Anil Kumble’s success will be difficult to replicate, says Virender Sehwag

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2017 6:17 PM
sehwag, virender sehwag, sehwag on anil kumble, anil kumble, kumble, anil kumble resigns, anil kumble steps down, kumble quits, kumble resigns, indian cricket team, virat kohli, kohli, anil kumble virat kohli row, cricket news, sports news Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said it will be tough for anyone to fill Kumble’s boots. (Source: PTI)

Reacting to Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post of Team India coach, Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said it will be tough for anyone to fill Kumble’s boots, reported The Indian Express. Virender Sehwag who has played under the captaincy of Kumble also applied for the job and has become the front-runner after his resignation. “I never played under him as a coach but he supported me as a senior player in my playing days. He was my senior, my captain and helped me. I don’t know him as a coach but his performances in last one year as a coach, it will be a difficult job for his successor to replicate his success. It will be difficult for anyone to fit into his boots,” he said to UCWeb We-Media Blogger – Padampati Sharma, according to a report published by The Indian Express.

Sehwag refused to comment on Anil Kumble’s coaching style but added that no player or captain can perform better than him. “I cannot comment on his coaching style but as a player or captain, no one else can perform better than him,” he said. Anil Kumble resigned on Tuesday evening ahead of India’s West Indies tour. The Indian cricket team has already left for West Indies to play in a five-match ODI series and a lone T20 international starting June 23.

On the other hand, BCCI has confirmed that the new coach will be appointed before India’s Sri Lanka tour in July. “BCCI has tried its best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, CEO had a discussion with Kumble and Kohli. They consulted the chairman of the COA also. They tried to resolve the whole issue, but ultimately no outcome could be found out. Finally, Kumble decided to move on and he has decided not to continue with the West Indies tour,” Rajeev Shukla said earlier in the day.

  1. S
    Sharath Kumar
    Jun 21, 2017 at 8:04 pm
    The players and The Coach along with Manager are a Team . Comparing with a ship, The wheel controls the Rudder. The wheel is the Leadership. For namesake there is Coach and Captain but Two together produce The WHEEL. QED. Both are equally involved in taking the ship along to the shore and shipwrecking is a possibility.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sharath Kumar
      Jun 21, 2017 at 8:03 pm
      The players and The Coach along with Manager are a Team . Comparing with a ship, The wheel controls the Rudder. The wheel is the Leadership. For namesake there is Coach and Captain but Two together produce The WHEEL. QED. Both are equally involved in taking the ship along to the shore and shipwrecking is a possibility.
      Reply
      1. D
        Dinesh Singh
        Jun 21, 2017 at 6:55 pm
        Mr Kumble has been a tough cricketers on ground and I still rejoice his best part of batting memoire at Chennai against Pakistan where He and Mr Srinath defeated Pakistan from a looked like impossible position. He is a really man of mission and his bowling calibre is unparalleled in cricket history when once he chosen to continue his bowling spree with fractured jaws. he deserves a great respect from whole country and if Mr Kohli could not adjust himself with such great person he is surely to lose many ways in coming years. However are you a big player but disrespect towards seniors and Gurus can never be beneficial.
        Reply
        1. S
          S KRISHNAN
          Jun 21, 2017 at 6:35 pm
          virat ohli does not deserve to be captain of indian cricket team he is not fit he should have been removed from the captaincy once he started thinking that all should listen him and obey and act as he wants if he plays some good batting sometimes , it does not mean he is the est person .. to be captain , captancy requires some good qualities he does not appear to have any worth good quality and behaviour god save the politics of indian cricket. unfortunately , it has become man-worship particularly with the media if one is a batsman , then he should be able to play well of any bowler ALWAYS i think if one plays well , irt is on ly because of luck and because of his play. the above are my personal views i am only a poor man .
          Reply

