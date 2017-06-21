Anil Kumble’s success will be difficult to replicate, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said it will be tough for anyone to fill Kumble’s boots. (Source: PTI)

Reacting to Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post of Team India coach, Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said it will be tough for anyone to fill Kumble’s boots, reported The Indian Express. Virender Sehwag who has played under the captaincy of Kumble also applied for the job and has become the front-runner after his resignation. “I never played under him as a coach but he supported me as a senior player in my playing days. He was my senior, my captain and helped me. I don’t know him as a coach but his performances in last one year as a coach, it will be a difficult job for his successor to replicate his success. It will be difficult for anyone to fit into his boots,” he said to UCWeb We-Media Blogger – Padampati Sharma, according to a report published by The Indian Express.

Sehwag refused to comment on Anil Kumble’s coaching style but added that no player or captain can perform better than him. “I cannot comment on his coaching style but as a player or captain, no one else can perform better than him,” he said. Anil Kumble resigned on Tuesday evening ahead of India’s West Indies tour. The Indian cricket team has already left for West Indies to play in a five-match ODI series and a lone T20 international starting June 23.

On the other hand, BCCI has confirmed that the new coach will be appointed before India’s Sri Lanka tour in July. “BCCI has tried its best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, CEO had a discussion with Kumble and Kohli. They consulted the chairman of the COA also. They tried to resolve the whole issue, but ultimately no outcome could be found out. Finally, Kumble decided to move on and he has decided not to continue with the West Indies tour,” Rajeev Shukla said earlier in the day.