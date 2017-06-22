Anil Kumble wanted Virat Kohli to bat first in Champions Trophy final against Pakistan: Report

Virat Kohli decided to bowl first even though Anil Kumble wanted him to bat first and put runs on the board. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since the former captain Anil Kumble handed over his resignation to BCCI for the post of cricket team coach, there are many rumours doing the rounds about what happened between him and captain Virat Kohli that forced the legendary spinner to step down. However, if a BCCI official is to be believed there were more than one reasons behind this rift and this includes a major one, reported NDTV. It transpires that Virat Kohli’s decision to bowl first against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final was not supported by Kumble. Kohli decided to bowl first even though the coach wanted him to bat first and put runs on the board. As it turned out, team India went on to lose the match by 180 runs.

The official also said that Kumble came down heavily on the team after the loss even as they were already feeling terrible about it. The report said that the Indian players were not happy about being treated as children by their coach. Kohli clearly wasn’t impressed with this incident and made it clear to the BCCI.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli warned, BCCI says deliver as captain after Anil Kumble exit, or else face consequences

Hours after resigning from the post, Kumble posted a long message on Twitter revealing that the differences with Kohli were behind his decision. “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach,” Kumble said.

Kumble said the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the Captain. “But it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on,” he said.