Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli tussle could have been handled better: Sourav Ganguly

Finally breaking his silence on the row between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that the matter could have been handled in a much better way by those who were in charge, and then added that it was not handled properly. Ganguly said, ”The whole affair could have been handled by those in charge in a very elegant way”. When asked about Ravi Shastri applying for the post of head coach Ganguly said that anybody can apply for the post and added that even he could apply provided he isn’t an administrator, according to newswire service ANI.

Another former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Kumble and said that the way Kumble was treated was indeed sad and that he isn’t pleased with the treatment dished out to the former Indian coach. Gavaskar through his column for Sportstar Live said, ”The way Kumble was treated was indeed very sad, the Cricket legend was humiliated, to say the least. After witnessing what happened to Kumble, no top player would want to apply for the post. It is evident that the players don’t want a go-getter who gets results,” as reported by the Indian Express.

Anil Kumble quit as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Kumble who had completed one year at the job had quit after a reported tussle with Kohli. Kumble after quitting as the coach uploaded a statement on Twitter which read ”I was informed that the Captain of the team and the BCCI had reservations about my style and about me continuing as the coach of the Indian Cricket Team. I brought discipline, commitment, professionalism, honesty, diverse views and complementary skills to the table. These skills had to be appreciated for the partnership to be effective,” as per IE.