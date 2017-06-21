Anil Kumble steps down: Twitterati slam Virat Kohli, ask what will happen if Virender Sehwag becomes the coach

Twitterati lashed out at Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble stepped down. (Source: ICC)

After almost a month’s drama, former Indian captain Anil Kumble stepped down from the post of Team India coach on Wednesday evening opening a new chapter in Indian cricket. Probably, for the first time, a coach was asked to step down from his post as the captain wasn’t happy with him. What makes the entire scenario worse is the fact that the Indian cricket team was actually doing well under Anil Kumble. It won the Test series in West Indies last year and followed it with victories against New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and England at home. Indian cricket team dominated the oppositions during this time and went on to become the number one Test side.

So, obviously, when the news of Anil Kumble’s resignation broke, the fans were not very happy about it. As soon as Kumble posted his full statement on Twitter and confirmed that differences with Virat Kohli were the reason behind his resignation, Twitterati couldn’t help but blast the Indian captain. One of the Twitter users was so angry that he even took on Virender Sehwag who is now a front-runner for the job. “I wonder if Indian team have issues with man like Anil Kumble what will happen if Sehwag becomes Indian team coach. #PAKvIND,” he wrote.

Here are more Twitter reactions:

I wonder if Indian team have issues with man like Anil Kumble what will happen if Sehwag becomes Indian team coach. #PAKvIND — Shoaib Akhtar (@ShoaibI00mph) June 20, 2017

So the big question from Anil Kumble departing as coach of the Indian team …. who is the boss in a cricket team? the captain or the coach? — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 20, 2017

@anilkumble1074 main ‘crime’? He has a mind of his own. Our players/officials often don’t like that. In sports /politics, we like ‘yes’ men! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 20, 2017

#Anilkumble

Captain @imVkohli insulted anil kumble (legend)badly

Virat is so arrogant

He thinks he can take indian cricket alone — Ishan Kimothi (@IKimothi) June 21, 2017

a conspiracy theory against @anilkumble1074 cant be ruled out & @imVkohli @imjadeja @ashwinravi99 evidently seems to b n integral part of it — IMRajput (@Babloosp) June 21, 2017

@BCCI after #Anilkumble resignation Now God Bless team India with such a arrogant Captain #ViratKohli he is good for nothing. — Abhishek Bishnoi (@abishnoi11) June 21, 2017

@anilkumble1074 Sir, you are a true leader . We love you always. I think Virat Kohali is influence by Ravi Shastri . — Dharmveer Singh (@dharmsingh74) June 21, 2017

Oh Anil Kumble I love your professionalism, Honesty, integrity and Talent. Unfortunately our part of the world doesnt wnat it 🙁 — robobuzz (@robobuz) June 21, 2017

yet again @BCCI let itself lose potential resource @anilkumble1074 — Davinder Singh (@TheDextersLab) June 21, 2017

an indiscipline Captain @imVkohli would not love a perfect task master Anil Kumble. 4 Kohli his freedom matters most, not India’s pride — Shail (@shailu_CA) June 21, 2017

Even the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described the resignation of Anil Kumble as a sad day for Indian cricket and patted him for doing a great job in his one-year stint. “I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket,” Gavaskar said. “India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can’t see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Difference happen in any team but see at the results,” he told NDTV.