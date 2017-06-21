  3. Anil Kumble steps down: Twitterati slam Virat Kohli, ask what will happen if Virender Sehwag becomes the coach

As soon as Anil Kumble posted his full statement on Twitter and confirmed that differences with Virat Kohli were the reason behind his resignation, Twitterati couldn't help but blast the Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

anil kumble, kohli, virat kohli, twitter blasts virat kohli, anil kumble quits, anil kumble resignation, anil kumble resignation full text, kumble twitter reaction, kohli twitter, virat kohli twitter, anil kumble resignation letter, anil kumble resigns, kumble, kumble resignation, kumble quits, kumble steps down, virat kohli, indian cricket team, cricket news, sports news Twitterati lashed out at Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble stepped down. (Source: ICC)

After almost a month’s drama, former Indian captain Anil Kumble stepped down from the post of Team India coach on Wednesday evening opening a new chapter in Indian cricket. Probably, for the first time, a coach was asked to step down from his post as the captain wasn’t happy with him. What makes the entire scenario worse is the fact that the Indian cricket team was actually doing well under Anil Kumble. It won the Test series in West Indies last year and followed it with victories against New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and England at home. Indian cricket team dominated the oppositions during this time and went on to become the number one Test side.

So, obviously, when the news of Anil Kumble’s resignation broke, the fans were not very happy about it. As soon as Kumble posted his full statement on Twitter and confirmed that differences with Virat Kohli were the reason behind his resignation, Twitterati couldn’t help but blast the Indian captain. One of the Twitter users was so angry that he even took on Virender Sehwag who is now a front-runner for the job. “I wonder if Indian team have issues with man like Anil Kumble what will happen if Sehwag becomes Indian team coach. #PAKvIND,” he wrote.

Here are more Twitter reactions:

Even the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described the resignation of Anil Kumble as a sad day for Indian cricket and patted him for doing a great job in his one-year stint. “I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket,” Gavaskar said. “India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can’t see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Difference happen in any team but see at the results,” he told NDTV.

  1. P
    Pradeep
    Jun 21, 2017 at 11:10 am
    Anil Kumble is a legend as Suni Gavaskar said that look at the past 1 year record of his as a coach , He has done seriously good job for Indian team coming at V Kholi ...He is a good batsmen Player but I don't think as a captain he can go win big ICC Trophy's like the way M S Dhoni did in the past. Aggression is good but One should know How when to use it correctly !! It's just the matter of Time, Personally I feel Rohit Sharma Should be given a chance to Captain Indian side, He has proved his captaincy in IPL and looks cool to handle the situation
    1. D
      Dr. SRIDHAR
      Jun 21, 2017 at 11:02 am
      VK took RCB to win the Wooden Spoon. VK is proud of this achievement. Now he will take India to the Gutter
      1. A
        A K
        Jun 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm
        Come to think of it , what does a coach at the highest level do? Could Kumble tell a thing or two to Kohli about his batting? It's imperative that the coach do his motivational and such other stuff without making the the players feel like juniors. I think in India this respect for seniors is emphasised too much. Kumble seems to be an intelligent fellow. It's surprising he fell to this stupid thing.
