Anil Kumble retired hurt, another twist in Team India Coach saga to see entry of Ravi Shastri

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravi Shastri. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian cricket team captain and team India director Ravi Shastri has decided to apply for the post of Indian cricket team’s head coach, opening new opportunities for BCCI. Shastri who was replaced by Anil Kumble as the Team India boss a year ago told The Indian Express: “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job.” However, Shastri denied the claims that he will apply only after he is assured of getting the job. Meanwhile, a BCCI source also told ANI that Ravi Shastri is applying for the post of head coach of Indian cricket team.

Shastri had served as the director of the Indian cricket team between 2014 and 2016. He led the team to the 2015 World Cup and 2016 T20I World Cup. Shastri had applied for the job last year but BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had chosen Anil Kumble ahead of him. Under Kumble, the Indian team defeated West Indies in a Test series before inflicting Test defeats on New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia at home.

However, he was forced to step down last week after differences with captain Virat Kohli had become public. “Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on. Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table,” Kumble had said in his official statement.

If Ravi Shastri does go on to apply for the job, he will be contesting against former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Australian fast bowler Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus. The final decision will be taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee.