Anil Kumble quits: From Abhinav Bindra to Harsha Bhogle; here’s how people reacted on Twitter

Anil Kumble stepped down as Team India coach on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble finally stepped down as the head coach of the Indian cricket on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. His resignation came on an ugly note as the news of his differences between captain Virat Kohli became public. Under him, the Indian team defeated West Indies before dominating a long Test season. India whitewashed New Zealand and then went on to beat England, Bangladesh and Australia. Apart from this, the Indian cricket team also won the ODI and T20I series against England and went on to play the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

In his statement, Anil Kumble hinted that Virat Kohli was the reason behind his resignation. “Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on. Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table,” Kumble said in the statement while adding, “These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective.”

From the former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra to the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle, many people reacted to Anil Kumble’s resignation. Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn’t a bigger role for @anilkumble1074 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

Since Kumble was appointed India coach in July 2016 India won 5/5 Test series, 2/3 ODI series & tournaments & 1/2 T20 series. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 20, 2017

My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 20, 2017

@anilkumble1074 stepping down shows even CAC (Sachin, Ganguly, Laxman) failed to broker peace between him and Virat Kohli… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2017

India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 … realty hope he stays in some role …. far too good a bloke to lose … #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2017

However, Kohli had, on his part, had denied the rift during the Champions Trophy. “There are no problems whatsoever. As I mentioned before, if something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it,” Kohli he had said when asked about it in a press conference.