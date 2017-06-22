Anil Kumble isn’t the first coach Virat Kohli got sacked; this former RCB boss was his first casualty

Virat Kohli locked horns with him too. (Reuters/Sportskeeda)

The story of current Indian captain Virat Kohli and former Indian coach Anil Kumble had a very sad ending. The latter on Tuesday evening resigned from his duties as the coach of the Indian cricket team. The resignation came as a shocker to the cricket fraternity and to the world. But, a very few people know that this is not the first time when Mr Aggressive has got his boss sacked. Previously, he had locked horns with the former Royal Challengers coach and ex-South African wicket-keeper-batsman Ray Jennings. While speaking to The Indian Express in 2015, exactly one year after he was sacked, Jennings had made it clear that it was Kohli who pushed him out of the job.

Kohli planned the switch of coaches so well that even Jennings couldn’t understand anything. The South African had said that he neither got a phone call from Kohli nor had a chat about the change in plan. Back then, Jennings was replaced by Daniel Vettori who was the captain of the side before Kohli.

“He is a very talented kid but sometimes thinks he is better than the game,” Jennings said. This makes us wonder that Jennings must have been the only guy who never fell of his chair after knowing that Kohli and Kumble are out on the battlefield against each other. Talking about how this conflict does not surprise him, Jennings told the Indian Express, “I know both of them. Pretty headstrong gentlemen with the conviction of their views. A conflict, I guess, wasn’t going to be surprising.”

Quickly pointing out one crucial factor in the relationship between captain and coach, he said, “A hard coach can keep pushing and prodding the players of the team but the relationship between the captain and coach has to be good. The trust has to be there. The coach can have issues with the rest of the players but needs to have a smooth relationship with the captain for things to progress. And, as a captain, he has the right to work with people he is comfortable with and I have no complaints.” He concluded by saying that this is where Kohli and Kumble got it wrong.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted a source in the dressing room saying, “Sometimes, as a coach, you have to tread on fragile egos, be sensitive. A couple of players felt Kumble wasn’t.” However, there are a few players who still believe that Kumble’s little tips and suggestions helped them perform well during the Australian Test series earlier this year.