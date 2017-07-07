Anand Mahindra keeps promise, personally hands over TUV300 SUV to Kidambi Srikanth for Australian Open trophy triumph

Badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth for his tremendous achievement at the Australian Open Super Series where he went on to beat the Chinese Olympic champion Chen Long. (PTI)

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra, who takes keen interest in sports other than cricket too, today personally handed over a Mahindra TUV300 SUV to badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth for his tremendous achievement at the Australian Open Super Series where he went on to beat the Chinese Olympic champion Chen Long to lift the trophy and make India proud – he won 22-20, 21-16. This was also Srikanth’s fourth Super Series title win. Taking to Twitter after Srikanth had posted his thank you note, Mahindra said, “Congratulations once again @srikidambi & thank you for sharing your wonderful story with me today. Enjoy the ride!” This was in response to Srikanth saying, “Honored to be with such a remarkable person @anandmahindra & receive a personal gift from him. I will cherish it all my life. Thank you sir.” In the photo, Mahindra can be seen handing over an oversized key to the fiery red colored vehicle in a symbolic gesture. The moment made for a spectacular setting and Srikanth, who is sporting a huge grin, just can’t seem to be able to hold back his glee from showing. The gesture would surely boost the sporting spirit among all concerned across the country.

The lead up to this special moment stemmed from an exchange of tweets between Mahindra and another Twitter user who requested the corporate titan to do something about Srikanth receiving only Rs 5 lakh from as award from Badminton Association of India for the historic win. He said, ““Sir, He (Srikanth) gets only five lakh. That’s nothing compared to cricket, pls do something.” A clearly moved Mahindra then tweeted, “OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300.”

Srikanth had in fact featured in as many as 3 consecutive Super Series finals.