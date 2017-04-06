Amid criticism and controversies, Misbah ul Haq announces retirement from Test cricket

Misbah ul Haq will retire after three match Test series against West Indies next month. (Source: PTI)

The Pakistan cricket has gone in a backwards direction in last one decade and one man who has stood like a rock and stopped a complete downfall has been Misbah-ul-Haq. However, the 42-year-old captain announced on Thursday morning that he will retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against West Indies next month. He will finish as Pakistan’s most successful Test captains winning 24 out of his 53 Tests.

It was the team’s recent form that built pressure on Misbah. Pakistan lost two of its previous Test series. They were outplayed 3-0 by Australia while New Zealand ran a 2-0 riot as well. Even though Misbah will only play three more matches, he will be under pressure to maintain Pakistan’s record of not losing a single series against West Indies. “The last six test matches don’t match our standards. Conditions in the West Indies will be challenging but we have a good chance to come back on winning track,” he said.

Misbah-ul-Haq talking about his retirement:

“It will be my last series and I had conveyed this to the chairman (of the Pakistan Cricket Board) some time ago. I will try to finish it on a high note,” told Misbah while addressing the media. He took over the side in 2010 after three key Pakistan players were suspended for their involvement in spot-fixing and has been the backbone of team’s batting line-up. Misbah has played 72 test matches, scoring 4,951 runs at an average of 45.84 with 10 centuries. On Wednesday, Wisden named Misbah among five cricketers of the year.

“A cricketer’s career is like your life, it can’t be smooth, there are failures and success and you learn from it. You get disappointed a bit with your failures but you don’t give up. You always try to learn from it and get better. Whatever achievements I had, I am quite happy with it. I enjoyed it a lot and I am very satisfied with whatever I did for Pakistan. The best moment was when the test mace came to Pakistan after we won the series against England. Sarfraz is already doing captaincy in two formats and we should support him,” Misbah said.

