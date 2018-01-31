Ambati Rayudu suspended for 2 matches by BCCI for breaching Code of Conduct

Ambati Rayudu was given a two-match suspension by BCCI. (Source: Reuters)

Former Mumbai Indians batsman and captain of Hyderabad, Ambati Rayudu was given a two-match suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday for breaching the BCCI Code of Conduct during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Hyderabad and Karnataka on January 11, 2018. This means that Rayudu who was recently picked by the Chennai Super Kings in IPL auction 2018, will not be able to represent his team in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Since Rayudu pleaded guilty to the offence no formal hearing was conducted.

This suspension came after Rayudu’s heated argument with the umpire over a decision in the south zone match against Karnataka on January 11. The incident took place when Karnataka was awarded two extra runs after the umpires were made aware of an error which took place in the second over of the match. The board had said that it will look into the matter.

During the match, Karun Nair flicked a delivery off Mohammad Siraj over the mid-wicket and picked up a couple of runs. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan ran towards the ball and picked it up before it went past the boundary. However, the replay showed that the fielder’s left foot was clearly touching the boundary rope. Umpire Ulhas Gandhe didn’t consult with the third umpire and Karnataka ended their first innings at 203/5.

However, Karnataka skipper Vinay Kumar had a long chat with the umpire and two extra runs were awarded to his team. So, Hyderabad was given a revised target of 206 runs. As unfortunate as it was, Hyderabad lost the match by two runs.

Ambati Rayudu along with his teammates stood on the field and protested. He didn’t leave the field and demanded a super over. The drama went on for a while and the players didn’t allow the next match between Andhra and Kerala to begin on time.