Alternate career for Yuvraj Singh? Turns reporter after the win against England

As much as Yuvraj Singh is known for his match-winning performances, he has made a name for himself through his on-field celebrations as well. Whether it was the epic final at Lord’s in 2002 or the semi-final against Australia at Mohali in the 2011 World Cup or the final T20 against England at Bengaluru last night, his nuances will be long remembered by the fans. However, he took a step ahead after the win against England and turned into a reporter to interview the star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, Yuvraj started the interview in his funny self, asking Chahal whether the ball is heavy or he is, to which Chahal smiled and replied that he is a little heavier. “Ball se toh main thoda bhaari hun,” he said. When Yuvi asked Chahal how did he feel when he picked up six wickets, the leg-spinner said that he was very happy since it was his first 5-wicket haul and it came at his home ground.

Watch the full interview here:

“I feel very happy because it’s my first five-wicket haul. I didn’t even get as many wickets in the IPL. It was more special because this is my home ground and it felt like I’m playing in front of my family here,” he said. Even though Chahal represents Haryana in domestic cricket, Bengaluru has become his home ground playing for RCB in the IPL. He had an outstanding season last year where he picked up 21 wickets from 13 matches in the Indian Premier League.

Yuvraj continued his interview by asking what was going through Chahal’s match when he was brought back into the attack to bowl the 14th over at a crucial stage. Chahal said that he has faced similar situations in the IPL many times so was confident to do well. “I was confident because I have bowled in similar situations in the IPL. I tried to the best balls at that time, the plan was to bowl outside off-stump to both Root and Morgan,” he said.

Yuvi concluded his interview by asking how did Chahal felt when Yuvraj picked him in his arms to which Chahal replied by saying, “I felt very nice, ‘DDLJ ki feeling aa gayi thi’.”

It was a dream performance for the 26-year-old leg spinner who became the second spinner in the history of the game to pick 6 wickets in a T20 international after Ajantha Mendis. He finished with the figures of 25/6 from his 4 overs.