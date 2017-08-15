Along with Independence Day, Virat Kohli has one more special reason to celebrate on 15th August; read all about it

Virat Kohli revealed one more reason to express his special association with the date of 15th August.(Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli’s love for the nation and the game of cricket needs no certification. The player is quite outspoken when it comes to issues related to society, and at the same time, he is arguably the best in the game in the present time. As many cricketers and other celebrities took to Twitter to wish their countrymen on the occasion of 71st Independence day, Virat Kohli revealed one more reason to express his special association with the date of 15th August. In a video message, Kohli said that 15th August is also his late father’s birthday. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It’s more special for me since it’s my Father’s B’day also. ?? #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

“I want to wish you all a very happy independence day. My heart is filled with pride being an Indian every day. But this particular day enhances that feeling to a whole different level. It’s also a special day for me more than one reason. It’s also my father’s birthday. So the day also is special for me and my family along with the Independence Day also.” Kohli said.

“My fondest memories of this particular day are of course flying kites with friends and family. When I was a kid in Delhi, I really enjoyed the day, seeing the Indian flag wave everywhere you look. So, really enjoy the day fill you heart with pride of being an Indian and always keep that feeling alive. Jai hind,” Kohli said in the video message.

Earlier in the day, Kohli celebrated the occasion at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy along with fellow team members. Skipper Kohli unfurled the flag after which the team sang the national anthem. Accompanying the captain was head coach Ravi Sashtri. The BCCI shared the video on its Twitter handle and said, ” Team India gathered at Kandy to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia.”