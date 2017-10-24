All is well between Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar? Here is what firebrand cricketing icon said

Tendulkar and Kambli came into limelight during school cricket by amassing the then world record 664-run stand in 1988. (Twitter)

Nearly a decade after Vinod Kambli had accused his childhood friend and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar of not supporting him during his playing days, the duo from Mumbai have buried the hatchet and become friends again. Kambli confirmed the rekindling of the lost friendship by posting a picture with the Master Blaster on Twitter. On the microblogging site he captioned the picture,”Woh kwaboh ke din woh kitaboh ke din sawwalo ki ratein jawaabo ke din yehi saath khele huehey hum jawan.Salamat rahey Dostana Hamara.” Earlier in 2009, while talking to TOI on his friendship with Tendulkar he had said,”We are very close… we were very close. He could have done a little more, but he didn’t.”

Tendulkar and Kambli came into limelight during school cricket by amassing the then world record 664-run stand in 1988. The sole owner of 100 international hundreds made his Test debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old, while Kambli first featured in five-day cricket only in 1993, for which the latter had famously remarked, “Sachin Tendulkar took the elevator, I took to the stairs.”

Woh kwaboh ke din woh kitaboh ke din sawwalo ki ratein jawaabo ke din yehi saath khele huehey hum jawan.Salamat rahey Dostana Hamara???????????? pic.twitter.com/IF6XYEJKuK — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 24, 2017

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said he noticed the aggressive “spark” in Virat Kohli when he made his India debut and that characteristic has rubbed off on the entire team. Kohli, who is known for his aggression, yesterday scored his 31st century in his 200th ODI against New Zealand, albeit in a losing cause. He raced past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and is now only behind Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI hundreds to his credit.

“His (Kohli’s) attitude hasn’t changed since he got into the team. I noticed that spark in him which many guys were not fond of and there were many guys who were criticising him for that,” Tendulkar said.