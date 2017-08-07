Air India felicitates ace cricketer employee Jhulan Goswami

Goswami had joined the national carrier in 2006 in the Commercial department and had always been posted here. (IE)

Air India today felicitated its Indian Women’s cricket team all-rounder Jhulan Goswami at its eastern region head office here. In recognition to her achievement, the national carrier, which had always encouraged and supported Goswami, felicitated her at the AI eastern region headquarters, where she was promoted as a Manager in the Eastern Regional Director’s office.The AI Regional Director, Eastern Region, Capt. Rohit Bhasin handed over a citation, Rs 50,000 cheque, which the Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani had announced earlier.

Goswami had joined the national carrier in 2006 in the Commercial department and had always been posted here. A leading fast bowler and a dashing batsman, Goswami recently scripted history by breaking the record of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket taker in women’s One Day International Cricket. She also played a key role in the recent ICC tournament 2017, where India became the runners-up after losing the ICC Women’s World Cup final match against England.

A former captain of the Indian Women’s Team, Goswami was the ICC Women’s Player of the year in 2007 and has been honoured with the Arjuna and Padmashri awards. On being honoured by her employee, Goswami said: “Air India is like my extended family and I feel extremely happy to be bonoured by my organisation.”I shall always remember the contribution made by Air India to make me what I am now. It has been extending all support to me and other players who have been able to leave some mark in sports for India.”