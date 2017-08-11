Ahead of third test, Indian players pay a visit to Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka with family; see pics

Virat Kohli and his men sit comfortably at the helm by winning the first two test matches in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli and his men sit comfortably at the helm by winning the first two test matches in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The team plays their third and last test match on August 10. But right ahead of the last test, a few soldiers of the Blue brigade went out to spend some quality time with their families. They paid a visit to Ashok Vatika, a garden in Sita Eliya as mentioned in Ramayana. Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav posted pictures of their visit to the place where Ravana kept Sita captive.

While Shami took to Twitter and said, “India team arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive.Ashok Vatika is a garden in the Sita Eliya in SriLanka @BCCI,” Yadav took to Instagram and said, “Ashok Vatika big foot mark of Lord Hanuman ji.” Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul along with their families can be seen also in the pictures posted by Shami. Meanwhile, Yadav posted the picture of him along with his wife. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not found anywhere in the picture which means the batsman probably spends his lonely time relaxing at the hotel.

India on Saturday will be aiming for their first ever clean sweep in Sri Lanka after already winning the first two test matches. This is the first time an Indian captain has won two series in Sri Lanka. However, India will be forced to make changes to their playing XI as Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by ICC for one-match. In all likelihood, Kuldeep Yadav will replace him. As far as the batting department is concerned, there seems to be no reason for any change.

For Sri Lanka, injuries continue to pose a big problem. Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath are out of the third test. Dhanuska Chameera is back in the squad and Sri Lanka will be going with one of their most inexperienced bowling units in recent times.